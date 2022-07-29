Petrobras hits the hammer and reduces the price of gasoline again

The state-owned company announced a reduction in the price of gasoline at refineries. It’s the second drop in less than a month. Know more!

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Nubank customer gets a tattoo to thank the limit of R$ 50

This Friday (29), Petrobras announced a 3.88% reduction in the price of gasoline sold to distributors. It is the second time this month that the oil company has lowered the price of fuel. With this, the average value per liter goes from R$ 3.86 to R$ 3.71. Last week, the reduction was R$ 0.20.

With the present drop, the price of gasoline is below the level that was marketed in May this year. According to the company’s statement, the oil company’s share in the composition of the price for consumers will rise from R$ 2.81 to R$ 2.70 per liter.

Petrobras sets fuel prices based on international quotations and exchange rates. Still this week, the state-owned company made changes to its pricing policy.

The values ​​of aviation kerosene and aviation gasoline will also be reduced from August 1st.

Variation in the price of gasoline at refineries

Since 2020, the price of gasoline in refineries has increased. Look.

December/2020: BRL 1.84;

January/2021: BRL 2.08;

February/2021: BRL 2.48;

March/2021: BRL 2.59;

April/2021: BRL 2.64;

May/2021: BRL 2.59;

June/2021: BRL 2.53;

July/2021: BRL 2.69;

August/2021: BRL 2.78;

September/2021: BRL 2.78;

October/2021: BRL 3.19;

December/2021: BRL 3.09;

January/2022: BRL 3.25;

March/2022: BRL 3.86;

May/2022: BRL 3.86;

June/2022: BRL 4.06.

Change in pricing policy

Petrobras announced this week that the Administrative Council and the Fiscal Council will have greater participation in the definition of prices. Before, the executive board was responsible for price adjustments.

Caixa is paying R$ 1,212 to some people: See who receives

With the change, directors will inform the boards every three months, with updates on diesel, gasoline and gas prices in the country. This is supervision.

The changes do not impact the parameters used for the adjustments, that is, the international quotation remains the basis for setting prices.

Petrobras’ share of the gasoline price composition

Petrobras is responsible for the largest share in the composition of fuel prices, around 50%. The rest is split between state taxes, cost of anhydrous ethanol and distribution and resale.

In the case of diesel, the oil company reaches more than 60% in the definition of the price. For cooking gas (LPG), the share is almost 50% as well.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Donatas Dabravolskas/shutterstock.com