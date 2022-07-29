Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) announces dividend payment of BRL 6.73 per share

Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4)z announced this Thursday that the company’s Board of Directors has approved the payment of dividends of R$ 6.732003 reais per share.

In a statement to the market, the company also stated that the first installment, in the amount of R$3.366002 per share, will be paid on August 31, 2022. The second installment, in the amount of R$3.366001 per share preferred and common shares, will be paid on September 20, 2022.

The cut-off date is August 11 for holders of shares issued by Petrobras traded on the B3 and the record date will be August 15, 2022 for holders of ADRs traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). Thus, Petrobras shares will be traded ex-rights on the B3 and NYSE as of August 12, 2022.

The company points out that the proposed dividend is in line with the Shareholder Remuneration Policy, which provides that, in case of gross debt of less than US$ 65 billion, it will be able to distribute to its shareholders 60% of the difference between operating cash flow and acquisitions. of fixed and intangible assets (investments).

In addition, the Policy also provides for the possibility of paying extraordinary dividends, provided that its financial sustainability is preserved.

“Approval of the proposed dividend is compatible with the company’s financial sustainability in the short, medium and long term and is in line with the commitment to generating value for society and shareholders, as well as the best practices of the global oil and gas industry. Natural”.

According to the company, in the 2022-26 Strategic Plan, the investment projects requested by the business areas were met for showing good resilience and for being supported by operating cash generation and the flow of divestments, without adverse effects on leverage.

“Therefore, there are no investments that are dammed up by financial or budgetary constraints and the decision to use surplus resources to remunerate shareholders is presented as the most efficient for optimizing the allocation of cash.”

