Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4): quarterly result impressed, but dividends stole the show

The result of Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) in the second quarter positively surprised analysts who follow the paper. But it was not the booming profit of R$ 54.33 billion in the period, well above expectations, or the earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) of R$ 98.26 billion that called more attention. For the analysis houses, the big star of this season of the oil company were the dividends announced yesterday afternoon, before the release of the balance sheet.

Credit Suisse assesses that the results were quite strong, with profit and Ebitda well above that projected by the house. However, he claims that the dividends to be distributed by the oil company stole the show once again. O dividend yield (dividing on the share price) of this dividend, which will be paid in two tranches, in August and September, is 21% for preferred shares and 19% for common shares.

“We believe that, going forward, Petrobras will continue to generate more value for both society and shareholders than in recent years”, wrote Regis Cardoso and Marcelo Gumiero. At current oil prices, Credit Suisse estimates that Petrobras can generate shareholder cash flow (FCFE) of $9 billion to $10 billion per quarter. “We believe that all this free cash flow will be distributed to shareholders as dividends”, say the analysts.

According to Credit, as the majority shareholder, the Brazilian government is the main beneficiary of Petrobras’ dividends. In addition to having received BRL 50 billion in earnings for the first half of the year, the Union earned BRL 147 billion in taxes in the period. “To give you an idea of ​​the size of this, Petrobras’ dividend inflows in 2022 so far are already more than enough to offset government spending on the PEC dos Auxílios, of BRL 41 billion,” wrote the analysis team. .

Cardoso and Gumiero conclude that, despite the change of command, Petrobras is on the right track. The ADRs (in practice, the shares of companies outside the US traded in New York) of Petrobras are the top pick of Credit Suisse in the sector, are rated as outperform and has a target price of $18.

For João Daronco, an analyst at Suno Research, the company remains in a very comfortable financial situation, with a net debt/EBITDA of 0.6x and a robust cash position. “It wouldn’t be surprising if we had other fat dividend payouts down the road,” he says.

Petrobras’ recurring EBITDA was 6% of Itaú BBA’s estimates, which highlighted the operating profit from the exploration part (upstream) and production and also refining (6% and 11% above the house’s projections, respectively). At the upstream, oil production fell 5% in the quarter and the average price per barrel stood at US$106.9, a discount of US$6.9 from the benchmark Brent price. Extraction costs rose 15%, negatively affected by an appreciation of the real in the period. The refining and distribution segment (downstream) benefited from strong margins in the period.

“The exceptional dividend payout came as a surprise, even to our highest projections of R$4.40 per share,” the analysts wrote. BBA also highlighted the company’s free cash flow of R$63.2 billion. The house has an appraisal outperform for PETR4 and target price of R$43.

Bradesco BBI also highlighted the performance of the company’s exploration and gas segment, as well as the cash flow generation for shareholders. “Although it announced dividends above cash flow generation in the second quarter of 2022, the payout is very consistent with the balance sheet,” wrote the analysis team of the house. Despite describing the balance sheet as the result of “another exceptional quarter”, BBI analysts believe the oil company’s share price should follow the prospects for the elections. This should mainly occur after August 12, when the shares become “ex-dividends”.

BBI presented its target price for PETR4 at the end of 2023, of R$53 and US$20 for the company’s ADRs. Analysts explain that the price may be even higher, reaching R$93, in the case of privatization. On the other hand, assets could fall to R$14 with management problems and loss of control over public accounts.

“While there is a chance that Petrobras will be privatized from the elections, another result at the polls could result in a Petrobras like the one in 2014, overloaded with investments and with a stretched balance sheet”, the analysts explain.

The BBI prepared a “fear and greed” index for the company, which it will use from now until after the elections. “At the moment we see Petrobras trading within the fear zone, showing that the market believes that there will be a more interventionist policy in the company after the 2022 presidential elections”, the analysts explain.

Morgan Stanley believes the political noise could lessen in the short term with the government receiving more than $6 billion in dividends and lower gas prices. “We struggled to find negative aspects in Petrobras’ disclosures, but we believe the second quarter of 2022 marks the peak and also the most important triggers for the action,” the analysts wrote.

The review team believes the exceptional dividend reflects a second-half advance and does not increase Morgan’s expectation of total earnings paid for the year. The house valuation for Petrobras’ ADR is equal weightwith a target price of US$ 14. “With the proximity of the elections in Brazil, feelings about the macroeconomy and expectations for the energy policy of the next government may be more important for the performance of the stock than the company’s fundamentals”, they justify. the analysts.

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch here.

Learn how to live off income with stock dividends and meet the champions in earnings of the last 5 years

Related