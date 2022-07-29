Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) soars with balance sheet and dividends; CFO says earnings are compatible with the company’s financial health

Petrobras shares (PETR3;PETR4) lead Ibovespa’s gains in business this Friday (29), reflecting the profit of R$ 54.33 billion in the second quarter and dividends of R$ 6.73 per share, the be distributed by the oil company. At 12:24 pm (Brasília time), PETR3 shares rose 7.46% to R$37.22 while PETR4 preferred shares advanced 6.01% to R$34.23.

In the conference call with analysts about the company’s results, CFO Rodrigo Araújo Alves explained that dividends are compatible with the company’s financial sustainability and comfortable in relation to the company’s future.

Cash flow to shareholders (FCFE) was US$ 11.4 billion in the second quarter, favored by extraordinary inflows, as explained by Alves in the presentation. “We want to bring our cash to an optimal level between $8 billion and $10 billion,” explained the CFO.

Even with the amount of US$ 12.4 billion in dividends, the oil company managed to reduce its net debt in the period by US$ 5.6 billion, to US$ 34.4 billion.

In Alves’ assessment, Petrobras’ indebtedness is comfortable, even a little below the “range excellent”. “The capital market is very challenging for new issues. We continue to actively manage this debt,” said the CFO.

Alves also said that there is a natural trajectory of debt growth in 2023. “But we are working to resolve it next year,” he added.

The CFO was asked if the fat dividend, announced yesterday by the oil company, would be an anticipation of earnings that would be distributed in the second half. Alves was not assertive in his response, but said that Petrobras seeks to adjust the distribution of dividends to 60% of free cash.

He also said that the dividend calculation adjusts to whatever is happening. “Even in a challenging price and consumption scenario, we have very adequate liquidity”, says the CFO.

Council has no veto power

In the conference call, the executives also answered questions from analysts about the new guideline for Petrobras’ pricing policy. The oil company’s governance director, Salvador Dahan, explained that nothing changes from an operational point of view. The executive board is the one who defines the price adjustments and the board monitors the progress of practices, without the right to veto decisions.

“The council’s role is to monitor, to ensure disciplines, and not to decide on fuel prices,” explained Dahan.

Prices must remain at high levels

For Cláudio Mastella, director of commercialization and logistics at Petrobras, the scenario is for the maintenance of high prices for oil in the international market, especially diesel. “The exception would be in the case of a global recession, which has not yet been confirmed,” he said.

Mastella also said that Petrobras is cautious about the scenario for diesel in the coming months, since the second half of the year has high demand due to seasonality and the war in Ukraine continues to put pressure on supply. However, he reassured analysts, saying the company is not having trouble sourcing diesel from traditional suppliers. “We reassessed inventories for the second half of the year and anticipated purchases,” he explained.

The director also said that Petrobras continuously seeks price parity, but avoids passing on volatility.

Fernando Borges, director of exploration and production at Petrobras, was asked whether the company’s extraction costs will continue to rise throughout the second half of the year. He explained that the estimate for the coming months is a cost of US$ 6 per barrel, but he recalled the other costs involved in the activity. “Extraction cost does not translate to total production cost, which is $42 per barrel,” he said.

“In the short term, we are fine. hedged in terms of increased costs”, said João Henrique Rittershaussen, production development director. He explained that Petrobras has more exposure to long-term contracts and, therefore, is more likely to mitigate price increases.

