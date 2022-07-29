Petrol from Petrobras becomes cheaper in refineries from this Friday | Economy

The price of Petrobras gasoline sold to refineries is 3.88% cheaper as of this Friday (29). The average value of a liter goes from R$ 3.86 to R$ 3.71, in the second consecutive reduction. The prices charged for other vehicle fuels have not changed.

On Wednesday of last week, the state-owned company had already reduced the average price of gasoline by R$ 0.20. With the nine cut, the price of fuel is below the value that was sold on May 10 this year, R$ 3.86.

As of Monday (1st) the prices charged for aviation kerosene, aviation gasoline and asphalt will also be cheaper (read more at the end of the report).

“This reduction follows the evolution of reference prices, which stabilized at a lower level for gasoline, and is consistent with Petrobras’ pricing practice, which seeks to balance its prices with the global market, but without passing it on to the internal prices of the cyclical volatility of international quotations and the exchange rate”, highlighted the company.

New pricing guideline

On Wednesday, Petrobras announced that the company’s Board of Directors had approved a new guideline for pricing its fuels. According to the company, the measure “incorporates an additional layer of supervision”, but does not change the current pricing policy, based on the international price parity (PPI), and keeps the readjustments under the responsibility of the executive board.

The PPI was introduced by Petrobras in 2016, under Michel Temer. Since then, the company has tried to match the price of gasoline at the refinery with the international price. In other words, the readjustments are the result of fluctuations in oil prices and exchange rates.

But, even with the reduction in commodity prices, the exchange rate has not eased. At the end of May, the commercial dollar was quoted at around R$4.70. Today, it operates at close to R$5.20.

Understand Petrobras’ pricing policy

The prices of fuel sales to refineries by Petrobras are one of the factors in the composition of the final price of fuels, together with taxes and the share of distributors and resellers.

According to Petrobras, considering the mandatory blending of 73% gasoline A and 27% anhydrous ethanol for the composition of gasoline sold at gas stations, the state-owned company’s share in consumer price rose from R$ 2.81, on average, to R$ 2.70 for each liter sold at the pump.

Fuel prices are in the government’s crosshairs, where high prices have been seen as an obstacle to a possible re-election of President Jair Bolsonaro.

Since 2019, when Bolsonaro took office, the presidency of the state-owned company has been changed three times. The company’s current CEO, Caio Paes de Andrade, is the fourth executive in charge of the oil company in the current government.

All management changes at Petrobras during the government of Jair Bolsonaro were related to the price policy practiced by the state-owned company. Dissatisfied with the constant increases in fuel prices and with an eye on reelection, Bolsonaro even called the state-owned company’s record profit in the first quarter of this year “rape”.

Ethanol or gasoline? Learn how to see which fuel is most worth it

Kerosene and aviation gasoline and asphalt

As of August 1st, Petrobras will put into effect reductions of -2.6% in the average sales prices of Aviation Kerosene (QAV), of -5.7% in the average prices of Aviation Gasoline (GAV) and -4.5% in average asphalt prices for distributors.