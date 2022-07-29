Petrópolis starts applying the fourth dose of the vaccine against covid for people over 18 from this Friday

July 28 7:51 pm By Newsroom / Petrópolis Tribune

As of this Friday (29), people aged 18 or over can already receive the fourth dose or second booster of the vaccine against covid-19. The expansion is a recommendation of the State Department of Health guiding the expansion of the target audience. According to the Municipal Health Department, the vaccine stocks of the Immunization Division are stocked with more than 18,600 doses of immunizers, 870 of which are pediatric Pfizer, intended exclusively for the public from 5 to 11 years old.

According to the Secretary of Health, Marcus Curvelo, a request to send more doses has already been made. “However, we have already requested that a larger number of doses be sent to guarantee the service of all audiences, but it is essential that the population continues to seek vaccination posts, in addition to maintaining protective measures, such as the use of masks in public. closed environments, in public transport, as well as in schools”, emphasizes the Secretary of Health, Marcus Curvelo.

Vaccination stations:

Collective Health Center (CSC) and Itamarati Health Center (CS)

Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8:30 am to 7:30 pm

Tuesday and Thursday from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm

UBS Itaipava and UBS Quitandinha

Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm

Tuesday and Thursday from 8:30 am to 7:30 pm.

PSF Possession and PSF Infant Jesus of Prague

Monday to Friday from 8 am to 4 pm

UBS Morin

Monday to Friday from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm

Vaccination schedule on Saturdays – covid-19 and influenza:

Hours: 8:30 am to 4:30 pm

06/08 UBS Quitandinha, Itaipava and Morin

08/13 Collective Health Center (Center) and Itamarati Health Center

08/20 UBS Quitandinha, Itaipava and Morin

08/27 Collective Health Center (Center) and Itamarati Health Center