Phil Spencer displays his list of favorite and wanted games, and one of them is from the competition

Phil Spencer is always a guy who doesn’t mince words when it comes to talking about video games, and he often proves to be a huge fan, so it’s interesting to see his responses to some sort of mini-interview posted on Twitter from the official Xbox account. , where he also reveals that he eagerly awaits the arrival of God of War: RagnarokPlaystation competition game.

Spencer privately reported that the next game he absolutely wants to play is God of War: Ragnarok, thus proving, once again, that he has a passion that goes beyond his role and any conflicts with the competition, as he often does. happened in the past too.

First game: Pong

Last game: Road 96

Favorite game: Robotron: 2084

Game you play the most: right now….FH5 Hot Wheels

Game you want to play next: God of War Ragnarok

First game you’d show a caveman: Lumines: perfect mix of mechanics, music, style and replayability — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) July 26, 2022

The response to Xbox’s tweet also reveals some particular likes from the head of the Xbox division, who proves to be a longtime gamer: his first game was pongwhich was pretty much the first commercial game of all time, while his favorite game seems to be Robotron: 2084an old 1982 arcade shooter revived later in the 1990s with Robotron X.

The last game Phil Spencer played was road 96while what he currently plays the most is the expansion Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels. Also interesting is the response to the “first game you would show a caveman”, which for Spencer is Luminesthe puzzle game by Tetsuya Mizuguchi, as “the perfect blend of mechanics, music, style and replayability”.