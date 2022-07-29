PHOTOS: Revealed messages exchanged with suspect of killing wife and child in Blumenau

Collaborated with reporter Daniela Meller

The cruel crime against Jessica Ballock, 23, and her 3-month-old son, in Blumenau, continues to unfold. Relatives of the young woman gave an exclusive interview to NDTV Record TV this Wednesday afternoon (27), where they gave details of the events and revealed that they exchanged messages with Kelber Henrique Pereira, 28, the main suspect in the brutal murder, after the crime.

Jessica’s father, Rogério Ballock, exclusively sent the printout of messages he exchanged with Kelber after the crime. On Sunday (24) the man passed in front of the apartment where Jessica and the suspect lived, honked his horn, but there was no return. The father had also invited the couple to a family program, also without receiving a response.

That Sunday night (24), after committing the crime, Kelber replied to old messages from his father-in-law, justifying his absence: “We were tired”, said the suspect.

On Monday (25), the sad news arrived and devastated the family. But the anguish continued, as the couple’s other child, a boy aged 1 year and 10 months, was missing. So the family began to send messages to Kelber, begging him to deliver the child safely.

Jessica’s sister Amanda Ballock shared the messages she sent her ex-brother-in-law. Revolted, she asked insistently for her nephew. At 00:34 on Tuesday (26), the suspect sent a photo of the child along with the paternal grandmother. Then he said: “the lawyer took it to my mother”, and “He is fine”.

The crime

Last Monday (25) the bodies of a 23-year-old girl and a 3-month-old baby were found in an apartment in Blumenau. The victims were Kelber’s wife and youngest son, who, after being considered a fugitive, was arrested in São Paulo.

This Wednesday (27) a video gained repercussion where the suspect appears confessing the crime.

*The report tries to locate the suspect’s defense, but has not been successful so far. The space for counterpoint is open