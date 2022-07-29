PlayStation Unveils PS Plus August Free Games; check out

PlayStation has released the August PS Plus Essential games on its official blog. Upcoming games are “Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2”, “Yakuza: Like a Dragon” and “Little Nightmares”. They will be available for download from August 2 to September 6.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2

The game released in 2020 was the first addition to the franchise since Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 5, from 2015, and is a remake of the first two games in the franchise released for the original PlayStation in the years 1999 and 2000. The remake brings several classic elements, as the iconic soundtrack that marked the game. It can be downloaded in versions for Playstation 4 and Playstation 5.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

After spending 18 years in prison for a crime he didn’t commit and being betrayed by his boss, Ichiban Kasuga begins a journey to understand the reasons that made him get there. Kasuga must face members of the Yakuza, Triad and other criminal organizations to unravel the reasons that made him arrive there. The game can be downloaded for PS4 and PS5.

little nightmares

It’s a horror game about a little girl trapped on a strange ship with strange beings. To get out of there, the player needs to be very attentive and dedicate himself to solving some puzzles and progressing in the narrative. The game can only be downloaded for PlayStation 4.

Anyone who hasn’t redeemed the July games has until August 1st to do so. The list includes “Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time”, “The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan” and “Arcadegeddon”.