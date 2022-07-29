PM bursts clandestine factory and seizes 6 tons of powdered soap – Gerais

Six tons of counterfeit powdered soap were seized this Thursday (7/28) at Centro Industrial de Oliveira, in the Midwest of Minas. The product was in a clandestine factory that had been operating for about 15 days. The Military Police (PM) identified the place after an anonymous complaint.

When the police arrived, the powdered soap was being packed in Omo-branded packaging. 66 bales with empty boxes of the same brand were seized, in addition to equipment used in the entire process, a motorcycle, a pickup truck and a forklift. A minibus used to transport workers was also seized.

Two men, aged 55 and 56, were arrested. One from Oliveira and the other from Nova Serrana, in the same region. Both were taken to the Oliveira police station and did not pass on any information to the police.

According to the PM, 22 people were working at the site at the time of the arrest. All were dismissed. u

The Health Surveillance and State Revenue were called and were on site to take the necessary measures. The seized materials were left in place for proper referral by the Civil Police. The expertise was also in place.

The soap powder was being packed when the Military Police arrived (photo: Publicity/PMMG)

Seized in supermarket

This week, the Civil Police also seized 450 boxes of powdered soap in a supermarket in Patrocnio, in Alto Paranaba. The apprehension occurred after the complaint of a consumer who found the product strange.

*Amanda Quintiliano special for EM