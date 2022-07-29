PM frees mother and 2 children held in private prison for 17 years in RJ







Military police officers from the 27th BPM of Rio de Janeiro released, on the morning of this Thursday, 28, a woman and two young men who had been held in private prison for 17 years. According to the corporation informed the Earth, the youths – a 19-year-old boy and a 22-year-old girl -, who would be the children of the woman and the man suspected of keeping them in prison, were tied up, dirty and malnourished.

The police team located the victims in a residence on Rua Leonel Rocha, in Guaratiba, after receiving an anonymous tip. The Mobile Emergency Service (SAMU) was triggered and the suspect was arrested.

In a statement, the Civil Police informed the Earth that, according to the Police Station for Assistance to Women (Deam) in Campo Grande, the case was presented at the unit by military police officers. The author was charged in flagrante delicto for the crimes of torture, false imprisonment and ill-treatment. The investigation is ongoing.





Dirty and smelly property

In an interview for the O Globo newspaper, Captain William Oliveira, head of the operational sector of the 27th BPM (Santa Cruz), stated that the situation of the property was precarious.

“The situation is far from reality. It is difficult to understand. When the garrison entered the house, they found two young people tied by the feet and dirty. There was even feces in the place. Initially, we thought they were children, such was the level of malnutrition of the girl and the boy,” he described.





According to the captain informed the vehicle, the mother of the young couple was also kept inside the house. Her husband and father of the victims told the police that he did nothing wrong.

“He told us that the children were mentally ill and needed to be in prison. When we spoke to the lady, she told us that she and her children had not left the house for 17 years. Probably, they were constantly being attacked, but that will be the Civil Police who will see. The atmosphere of the house is a horror. A simple property, almost without furniture, dirty and with a bad smell. People who already think they have seen everything in this life, never imagine that there is anything so scary!”, said the captain to The globe.