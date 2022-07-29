PM rescues mother and two children who were in private prison for 17 years

Rio de Janeiro– The Military Police rescued three people held in private prison this Thursday (7/28), in a house in Guaratiba, west of Rio. The victims had been in prison for 17 years.

The rescue was carried out by agents of the 27th BPM, after an anonymous tip on Rua Leonel Rocha. Upon arriving at the scene, they found a house in unsanitary conditions, with a woman and her two children. They were tied up, dirty and malnourished.

The youths are the children of the suspect of committing the crime. The man was arrested, and the victims were treated by the Mobile Emergency Care Service (SAMU).

According to the Civil Police, the case is being investigated by the Police Station for Assistance to Women (Deam) in Campo Grande. The author was charged in flagrante delicto for the crimes of torture, false imprisonment and ill-treatment. The investigation is ongoing.