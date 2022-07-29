Poliana Rocha, Leonardo’s wife, poses in a bikini and shows off her healed body

The journalist Poliana Rochawife of Leonardoupdated his social networks this Thursday (28) and left fans delighted with his bikini click by the lake, at Fazenda Talismã. The property belongs to the family of the country singer and is located in the municipality of Jussara, in Goiás.

In the record, she who is also a digital influencer and has more than 7.2 million followers on Instagrampops up wearing a green piece while showing off her toned body and defined curves.

To add a touch of style to her photo, Poliana Rocha wore modern sunglasses. in the caption, Leonardo’s wife said goodbye to the mini-vacation at the Farm: “Last day of a mini-vacation here! Farm, love!”wrote the blonde.

In a few hours, Poliana’s publication was successful on the social network and was surrounded by many compliments and affectionate messages. At a quick glance at the photo comments, you can see compliments like: “It’s too beautiful”, “Always wonderful”, “A woman’s charm” and “Surreal Beauty”.

Who are the mothers of Leonardo’s children?

Did you know that singer Leonardo has 6 children from 6 different mothers? Well then! Despite living a relationship with Poliana Rocha for more than 24 years, in the past, the sertanejo was very flirtatious.

To help you remember who the six mothers of the artist’s six children are, the Observatory of the Famous prepared a complete list.

