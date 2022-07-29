Police discuss protocol with fans to return flags with masts to stadiums in SP | football

After the Court authorized the return of the flags, which had been banned in São Paulo since 1996, the meeting served to start setting up the protocol for the return. The guidelines are not yet defined.

1 of 2 Supporters meeting with the police in São Paulo — Photo: Thiago Ferri Supporters meeting with the police in São Paulo — Photo: Thiago Ferri

The expectation is that in the next few days the Military Police will disclose all the rules. The number of flags will be defined according to the audience capacity of each stadium and it is already defined that the fans responsible for the object will be identified in advance.

– The Shock command will be responsible for making the protocols for the return of the flagpoles. The supporters have already given their opinion, this was the purpose of this meeting, so that the decision can be substantiated from a practical point of view: how many flags, sizes, masts, the way to store, in short. The Military Police will now systematize this, and I have the impression that maybe in a week, at the latest, we will have the flags brightening football – said Elizeu Soares Lopes, state police ombudsman.

– It was a meeting in which strategies were defined and how the return of the flags to the stadiums will be adopted. São Paulo, unlike other states in Brazil, has a 1996 state law that prohibited the use of flags. Now it has been authorized for us to work with the organized supporters of the capital and interior so that the party in the stands returns and they also collaborate in the work to contain violence in São Paulo – continued César Saad, delegate of Drade (Delegacia de Reprimido to Sports Intolerance Offenses).

Delegate talks about the return of flags with poles in stadiums in São Paulo

The meeting was attended by Elizeu Soares, César Saad and Lieutenant Colonel Ricardo Xavier, commander of the Second Shock Battalion of the Military Police. Also participating were leaders of organized groups from Corinthians, Palmeiras, Santos, São Paulo, Portuguesa, Santo André, XV de Piracicaba, Red Bull Bragantino, Guarani and Ponte Preta.

The return of the flags in the stadiums is an old request from the fans, so much so that the representatives heard after the match said that this is a victory for them.

The authorities present also showed a desire for a quick definition, even though the Public Ministry is against the release and is still considering appealing in court. The MP did not even have representatives at the meeting.

To prevent the flags from becoming weapons for crowd fights, the police are talking about making a complete register of those responsible.

Delegate talks about next steps in releasing flags with masts in São Paulo

– The idea is that the masts are identified and numbered. The person holding the mast in the stadium will be identified by CPF, with a photo, including digitally. It is an objective control to prevent something from happening. The mast, the flag itself does nothing, it is whoever drives it who can eventually do something – pointed out Elizeu.

– I have the impression that this reconquest of the poles, the flags, took the members of the organized very strongly. I felt an environment of appreciation of this achievement so that others may also come, because there are other demands of organized and we are going one step at a time. There is a commitment from the management of the organized supporters, to do the best to make it work and the environment is to celebrate football – he concluded.