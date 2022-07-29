Police identify app driver who stole car wheels in mall parking lot in Rio

Police officers from the 32nd DP (Taquara) identified the app driver who stole wheels from a car in a mall parking lot in Barra da Tijuca, in the West Zone of Rio. Taken to the police station to give a statement, Ronaldo dos Santos claimed to have committed the crime, on the night of last Tuesday, the 26th, to replace the bald tires of the vehicle he rented to work. He already has criminal records for robberies, threats and facts, the latter in the context of domestic violence. He won’t be arrested.

According to police chief Ângelo Lages, holder of the 32nd DP, Ronaldo said he was in the car used for work, a black Siena, when he entered Shopping Metropolitano, and, at 7:13 pm, he randomly chose a gray HB20 to steal the wheels and tires. He said that he went to the establishment, initially, to see shoe prices, but, as he had no money, he called his attention to the execution of the crime, as he needed the parts to put in the car he was driving.

Ronaldo said he did not have anyone’s help in the theft, nor did he know the victim. After leaving the mall, he said he went to a tire shop in Curicica, also in the West Zone, and asked an employee to remove the tires and put them on the rented vehicle. As a security deposit, he left the wheels at the store. Identified and also taken to the 32nd DP, the tire repairman said he did not know that the objects had been stolen.

The app driver Ronaldo dos Santos, indicted for the theft of wheels and tires Photo: Reproduction

Also according to the delegate, Ronaldo was indicted for the crime of theft. All recovered material is being delivered to Rodrigo Marques, owner of the HB20. In a note, the management of Shopping Metropolitano Barra regretted what had happened and informed that it promptly took all possible measures to investigate the case and assist the customer: “The mall is at the disposal of the authorities for any clarification”, an excerpt from the statement read. .

