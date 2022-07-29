Popular Conference will propose actions to strengthen the SUS

São Paulo – Entities, organizations and collectives that make up the Frente pela Vida will hold on August 5th, in São Paulo, the national stage of the Free, Democratic and Popular Health Conference. The objective is to define the set of proposals for a National Agenda for Strengthening the Unified Health System, the SUS. These proposals were already being discussed at the regional stages.

Managers, health workers, social and political leaders, researchers, health workers and academics from different parts of the country will participate. They are participants in the preparatory phases, with indications approved by the state and sectorial coordinations.

More than 40 preparatory activities were carried out, which brought together health professionals, researchers and public health professionals to discuss solutions to strengthen the SUS, thinking and producing health from the most varied approaches and perspectives.

According to Frente pela Vida, the presentation of solutions for the SUS is an exercise that requires a careful look at the impacts that the Covid-19 pandemic has caused in an unequal country, with fragile democracy and political and economic instability.

Right to health at the center of the national debate

The Conference launched on April 7, World Health Day, seeks to place the right to health, life and a healthy environment as a priority. And take advantage of the electoral scenario to propose ways out of the health, economic and social crisis that is plaguing the country.

“We intend to strengthen the scenario of political mobilization, to engage more sectors in the discussion of the health problem, trying to interfere in the electoral process so that candidates are pressured to listen to what we, health entities, have to say and demand. for the defense of life, health and SUS in Brazil”, said the president of the Brazilian Association of Collective Health (Abrasco), Rosana Onocko. She also highlighted the importance of the conference for technical and political support for decisions that affect the lives of the Brazilian population.

In addition to seeking to influence the election debate, the deliberations will be added to the preparatory process for the 17th National Health Conference. Organized by the National Health Council (CNS). The event is scheduled for 2023.

