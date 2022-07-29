Powell promises not to tighten too much; market dreams again

US stocks accelerated the rally in late trading and futures rates fell after the Federal Reserve indicated a possible slowdown in the pace of monetary tightening.

The Fed again raised its key rate by 0.75%, as widely anticipated, to a range between 2.25% and 2.5%. With inflation running at 9% a year, the American Central Bank has already telegraphed that it will continue to raise interest rates in the next meetings.

The squeeze, however, may be less intense from now on. Adopting a more dovish tone than expected at the press conference after the announcement, Powell expressed concern about not overdoing it.

Investors’ fears that the Fed will plunge the world’s largest economy into a severe recession have eased, at least for now, in a Volckerian struggle to contain inflation that many believe is out of control.

The most celebrated phrase by the markets was: “With the advance of monetary tightening, it will probably be appropriate to reduce the pace of increase [dos juros] while we look at how the cumulative effect of the adjustments is affecting the economy and inflation,” said Jerome Powell.

The statement was interpreted as a classic central banker’s speech indicating a willingness to put a pause on interest rates.

“Powell has shown a desire to make it clear that they have already quickly reached neutral rates, as promised, and now the Fed may need to go slower,” said Bruno Marques, hedge fund manager at XP Asset.

For WHG CIO Andrew Reider, the statements validated the market’s bets, implicit in the futures yield curve, that the bullish cycle could end later this year, and that the Fed could cut the rate as early as the first half of 2023

After Powell’s more hawkish speech last month, the market had gone into bearish mode. From now on, managers say, there may be an inflection. The S&P 500 hit its lowest point for the year a month ago and has since risen 8%.

“For Brazil, Powell’s speech was relevant. Aggressive interest rate hikes were left behind. Brazilian assets were among the most valued,” Reider said. “That’s why we saw the stock market going up so much today and pre-closing rates. A Fed worried about activity favors commodities. The global investor sees Brazil as a proxy for this. Brazil had done super bad in June when markets were collapsing.”

Another reason to give investors courage was the fact that Powell said he sees no evidence of a recession in the economy.

There is debate as to whether or not the United States will enter a “technical recession”, that is, whether there will be a decline in activity in two consecutive quarters. More relevant for the market, however, is the depth of the pullback, should it occur.

Powell stressed that the Fed will continue to seek a soft landing, cooling the rise in prices without having to stifle GDP.

“We’re not trying to trigger a recession, and we don’t believe we need a recession,” the Fed chairman said.

With the price index rising by 9% a year, the fastest pace since the 1980s, the Fed is moving to rein in inflation and bring it back to the official long-term target of 2%.

For the September meeting, the expectation was that the Fed could make a further 0.75% increase. Powell, however, emphasized that no decision has been made on the matter.

The more dovish Fed helps to remove upward pressure from the dollar, easing Brazilian inflation. It is possible good news for President Bolsonaro in the final stretch of the election. The problem: the increase in public spending, created precisely by Bolsonaro’s support base in Congress, could delay the end of the Central Bank’s interest rate tightening.

“We will have a violent fiscal impact in the second half of the year,” said Marques of XP. “This disrupts the life of the Brazilian BC.”

Giuliano Guandalini