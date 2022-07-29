Pregnant daughter of Xuxa is rushed to hospital

Pregnant with twins, Daughter of Xuxa undergoes medical care after rushing to hospital

THE daughter of Xuxahas been going through some difficulties in her first pregnancy, since the beauty needed to be hospitalized after going through an undesirable situation among pregnant women.

It is worth remembering that Isabella Scherer, daughter of former swimmer Fernando Scherer, aka Xuxa, with Vanessa Medeiros, is currently at the end of her pregnancy and had to be admitted to the hospital.

Xuxa’s daughter told her followers about the progress of her pregnancy: “I had to come to the hospital, I was admitted. But it’s okay with me and the babies. Then I’ll tell you exactly what happened.”explained Isabella Scherer, who appeared on Instagram, taking medication in her vein.

On the medical recommendation that she should not make any effort, Xuxa’s daughter confessed how her day-to-day routine has been, in an interview with Vogue:

“Since then, I only get up to go to the bathroom and walk to the living room. As I am very active, it is difficult to deal with these restrictions, but it makes me calm to think that, with their arrival, I will have the freedom to walk again. Every day, it’s a celebration to have them more time in the belly”, said Isabella Scherer.

Ivan Moré detonates Globo, exposes terrible backstage and unmasks: “There is no space to think” Murilo Benício’s son is so beautiful that for many he is the most beautiful boy in Brazil: “Shocked” After appearing clinging to Marcus Buaiz, ​​Wanessa’s sister shoots a public message to the singer: “I can’t stand it”

Isabela comments on the care routine during her pregnancy

In fact, Xuxa’s daughter always shares with her followers about the health of babies, through Instagram Stories, Isabella Scherer, who was also one of the winners of the MasterChef Brazil, posted images of the little ones’ faces, seen on an ultrasound.

She said in the photo caption: “Bento is 2,160kg. Honey is 1,770 kg”. In another post, this time on twitter, she said: “Man, I already have 4 kg of a baby in my belly”, she said, laughing.

Isabella Scherer’s first pregnancy is the result of her relationship with Rodrigo Calazans: “He takes care of me 24 hours a day, from getting water to helping me up. It’s not easy, because I completely depend on him, but we are even stronger as a couple”, reveals Xuxa’s daughter, who already lived with Rodrigo before her pregnancy.