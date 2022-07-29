Press consortium to promote pooled presidential debate | elections

The consortium of press vehicles, which includes g1 , Folha de S.Paulo, O Estado de S.Paulo, O Globo, UOL and Valor, will promote on September 14, in pool, a debate between candidates for the Presidency of the Republic. Together, the six vehicles are read monthly by 74 million people.

The debate aims to ensure that Brazilian voters are able to gain in-depth knowledge of what the favorite candidates to govern the country for the next four years think and how they position themselves in relation to central issues.

The consortium will invite the top four places in the last Ipec or Datafolha survey of the week prior to the event to participate in the debate. In the event of a tie in voting intentions (the margin of error will not be taken into account), the candidate whose alliance has the most parliamentarians in Congress will be invited. The event will take place as long as at least three of the top four places confirm their presence and attend the day.

To allow for an in-depth dialogue that reveals their views on the country and gives candidates the opportunity to respond to questions of public interest, the debate model will allow questions both between candidates and from journalists to candidates. Lasting approximately two hours, it will be broadcast live exclusively on the digital platforms of the consortium’s vehicles.

Starting this Friday, all campaigns of candidates and pre-candidates for the presidency will be contacted by the consortium so that they are aware of the details of the event, which will be held in São Paulo. In the coming days, there will be a meeting of the campaigns with the consortium. The candidates will then have a week to sign the commitment to participate in the debate.