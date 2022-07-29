Procon-SP notifies the festival after cancellation of events

Procon-SP (Consumer Protection Protection Program) notified UcconX after the cancellation of panels with actors George Takei and Millie Bobby Brown. According to the institution, the company responsible for the festival must explain the cancellation of the event and inform how consumers will be reimbursed.

According to Procon, MW Promoções e Eventos – UcconX must inform, until August 5th, how many tickets were sold and the reasons for canceling the events with the actors, in addition to presenting evidence of when it learned of the impossibility of the participation of the artists.

The festival must also explain how consumers who purchased tickets were informed of the cancellation, the policy adopted for refund requests, which service channels were made available for the request and how they are being disclosed.

splash contacted the UcconX press office, who sent the following note:

“BBL, owner of the intellectual property rights related to UcconX, informs that, so far, it has not received any notification from Procon-SP”.

Brazilian ‘Fyre Festival’

UcconX is an event held at Complexo do Anhembi, in São Paulo, promoted by a company called BBL. The festival’s name is an acronym, in English, for Universal Creators Conference Experience, or, in free translation into Portuguese, “universal experience conference for creators”.

However, the event, which had tickets from R$150 to R$5,000, ended up being compared on social media to the Fyre Festival, a festival in the Bahamas that turned into a shame after failing to deliver what was promised and charging up to US$100 thousand of celebrities and rich young people. The case inspired a documentary, available on Netflix.

This is because the first day was marked by empty spaces, incomplete structures and the announcement of the absence of important names confirmed, such as actress Millie Bobby Brown, from “Stranger Things”, and George Takei, from “Star Trek”, claiming that the artists had tested positive for Covid-19 — which, as the festival organization later admitted, did not happen.

There have also been cases of former collaborators complaining about late payments and raising even more suspicion about the festival.

wanted by splash, the BBL states that the structure problems were “adjustments” corrected for the second day and that the other attractions are confirmed and will occur normally. The company states that the payment of former employees is a responsibility of the former owners of the brand and that it is willing to intermediate the agreements.