Products may have revealed who will be the new Black Panther movie

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 2 hours ago Entertainment

Character look is very similar to what we saw in the trailer!

Following the release of the trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever During Marvel Studios’ panel at San Diego Comic-Con this year, fans began to create various theories about who the Black Panther would be that we see at the end of the preview, and now a LEGO toy set may have revealed the new hero’s identity, so proceed carefully!

The new LEGO set of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever suggests who will assume the mantle of black Panther in the new movie, and the information shouldn’t come as a huge surprise to those already hooked on the movie’s theories. O toy let it be understood that Shuri will be the new Black Panther, as the character appears with some traits reminiscent of the new costume.

In three different sets, which show the spaceship of Shuri, her laboratory and also Namor’s Throne Room, we can see the young heroine played by Letitia Wright with a new costume, while the upper part is purple, remembering the effect of the kinetic energy accumulation of the costume that T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) uses in the first black Panther.

But in addition to the purple part, the character design in the toy also features her bottom with what appears to be gold-trimmed pants, much like the quick glimpse we got of Black Panther’s new look. Check out the LEGO sets below:

Set shows Namor’s Throne Room

Shuri’s Lab LEGO set with the new Black Panther present

Set brings Shuri’s ship, as well as Nakia and Riri Williams.

what do you think of Shuri like Black Panther? If the rumors are right, it also makes a lot of sense that she has gold accents on her heroic suit.

