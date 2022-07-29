PSB Summit points out that Molon will not be a candidate for the Senate in RJ

Candidacy threatened the PSB’s alliance with the PT, which wants to launch André Ceciliano as senator

support the 247

ICL

247 – Deputy Alessandro Molon (PSB), whose insistence on running for the Senate created an impasse in the alliance between PSB and PT in Rio de Janeiro, was informed that he will no longer be a candidate on the ticket headed by Marcelo Freixo (PSB) for the Rio de Janeiro government, informed the Value .

The national president of the PSB, Carlos Siqueira, was in Rio this Wednesday, the 27th, when he participated in the launch of Freixo’s candidacy at the Hotel Nacional. He would have taken care of the matter.

“Internally, the PSB expects a reaction from Molon, who presides over the party in Rio de Janeiro, but is betting that there is no other way out to avoid further damage to the Freixo campaign and friction in other states with the PT. Molon’s press office did not confirm the meeting yesterday between the congressman and Siqueira”, says a report by Valor.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

The PT wants André Ceciliano as a candidate for the Senate on Freixo’s ticket, who is supported by PT.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

“Sources that integrate the National Executive of the PSB assess that the majority understanding of the party leadership is that it is a very high risk to maintain Molon’s candidacy”, informs Valor.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

subscribe to 247, support by pix, subscribe to TV 247in the channel cuts 247 and watch:

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Knowledge sets you free. I want to be a member. Follow us on Telegram.