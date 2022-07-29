PSB Summit points out that Molon will not be a candidate for the Senate in RJ

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on PSB Summit points out that Molon will not be a candidate for the Senate in RJ 2 Views

Candidacy threatened the PSB’s alliance with the PT, which wants to launch André Ceciliano as senator




About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

RJ: PSOL-Rede Federation decides to support Molon and Freixo at a convention

Molon’s candidacy for the Senate is a point of tension in the PT’s alliance with …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved