Puerto Rico actress could be the female protagonist of GTA VI

According to rumors, Grand Theft Auto VI will have, for the first time, a female protagonist, and she can be played by actress Alexandra Echavarri, according to his own curriculum that is on the Actors Access website. Your resume talks about your experiences in voice acting and it is said that she was the main character in a production of Take 2 Productions.

Rumors on the matter reveal that the female protagonist will be of Latin origin, and the actress Alexandra Echavarri is Puerto Rican, which should probably guarantee her a Latin accent and should be one of the characteristics of the character.

Although his resume says “Take 2 Productions”, if we take a look at the site through the Web Archive, we will see that the Rockstar name was also described, but later removed. Instead of just “Video Game” as it appears now, it used to say “Rockstar Games (Video Game).

Rockstar has undergone changes that delayed GTA VI

In addition to the rumors about the game itself, the latest unofficial information released on the subject also says that Rockstar has reduced the salary gap between men and women and is trying to be more aware of the controversies that its games can bring.

GTA VI must have a female protagonist and promises a different tone from its predecessors

The studio is undergoing a culture shift and this will impact the franchise’s sometimes heavy-toned mood from now on. In addition, the lengthy development of one of the most anticipated games of recent years is caused by the impact that the pandemic has had, and internal restructuring.

About the game itself, the latest rumor says GTA VI will have a female protagonist of Latin origin who will share the role with a male pair. A previous rumor said that the game would have a couple as protagonists, but they would be twin brothers separated in childhood in an event that took place in Brazil.

Now, according to new information obtained by Jason Schreierthe duo will have their characteristics influenced by the story of Bonnie and Clyde, and the game world will be inhabited by a humor that will take care not to ridicule minorities and other groups considered marginal.

The game was going to have its history mixed between the American continents, but then the project was redone so that everything happened in a region that has Miami, and its surroundings, as a reference.

