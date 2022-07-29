“R$3.5 million”; São Paulo gives ‘end point’ on the signing of goalkeeper Rafael Cabral

Goalkeeper Jandrei suffered a trauma in one of the vertebrae (L3), having a fracture in the lumbar spine. The goalkeeper will miss the Sao Paulo for a few more weeks. Thiago Couto will be the starter in this Thursday’s match (28), against America-MG.

According to journalist Jorge Nicola, São Paulo is considering making a proposal for goalkeeper Luiz Felipe, 25, a standout for Belenenses, from Portugal. Boavista, also from Portugal, is keeping an eye on the athlete. Tricolor hopes to announce a goalkeeper until Saturday (30). The name of Rafael Cabral, currently at Cruzeiro, also gained strength.

According to investigations by Bolavip Brasil, São Paulo consulted the Cruzeiro goalkeeper, but should not advance in the negotiations. The priority was the arrival of John, from Santos, but the figures requested by the São Paulo team are outside what the tricolor board is willing to pay.

The idea of ​​the board would be to prioritize the arrival of a player of the position until Saturday (30), to be able to have time to register him in the Copa Sudamericana, when the team faces Ceará, in two valid matches for the quarterfinals. Several names are currently under review and are being consulted.