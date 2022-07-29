Rapper shot dead in front of his home in the US at age 24

Rapper JayDaYoungan was shot dead in front of his home in Bogalusa, Louisiana, United States, aged 24, last night. He was rescued, but did not survive his injuries. In addition to the musician, another person, who would be his father, was injured during the shooting.

A local police representative told TMZ that officers were called shortly before 6pm regarding a shooting at a house on an avenue in the small town. Officers said one victim was transported to a hospital by someone at the scene, while the other victim, seriously injured, was treated by paramedics and rushed to the hospital afterwards.

A source close to the rapper said he lost a lot of blood, was immediately taken to the operating room, but ended up not surviving his injuries. According to the press, the second victim would be the rapper’s father and that his health is stable.

Police also stressed that an investigation is ongoing and that they will release more information about the crime when it becomes available.

He became famous for his mixtapes that garnered millions of followers on social media and YouTube. Five years ago, JayDaYoungan was hired from Atlantic recordsthe same label as Bruno marsCardi B, Charlie XCX and Ed Sheeran.

On his hit list are the songs “23 island“, released three years ago and with 173 million views on YouTube, “elimination” and “oops“. On Spotify, the rapper has more than 1.3 million monthly listeners. He has already collaborated with names of the genre such as Latto, moneybag Yo, lil Durk and Boosie badz.

Recently, the musician posted photos on Instagram with his young son. “Thanking God for letting me try today with my favorite. I couldn’t ask for more peace”, he wrote, on Father’s Day celebrated on the third Sunday of June, this year the 20th, in the countries of the northern hemisphere.