Raul Gustavo has edema detected and becomes Corinthians embezzlement against Botafogo

Defender Raul Gustavo has become another concern at Corinthians. This Thursday, the player had a edema detected in the right thigh and will be absent in the confrontation of the weekend, against Botafogo, for the Brazilian Championship.

The test result, according to the ge.globe, attributed the edema to an onset of wear and tear and ruled out an injury. Thus, Raul must be available to Vítor Pereira to face Flamengo, on Tuesday, for the first game of the quarterfinals of Libertadores.

Raul was injured in the defeat to Atlético Goianiense, last Wednesday. The defender complained of pain in the adductor of the right thigh and had to be substituted in the 32nd minute of the complementary stage in Goiânia.

With the absence of the defender, the newly signed Fabián Balbuena should gain space in the starting lineup of Timão. In addition to him, the Portuguese coach has Bruno Méndez, Gil, Robert Renan and Robson Bambu available for the position in his squad.

Corinthians returns to play for the Brazilian Championship this Saturday. Timão faces Botafogo at Neo Química Arena, at 7pm, for the first round of the second round of the national competition.

