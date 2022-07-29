Reanimated Paws! Researchers use dead spiders as a kind of claw

Anyone who thinks that only Spider-Man was capable of giving hugs in the arachnid world is wrong. Well, what you have here is also, in a different way, a mixture of human technology and a —dead spider. But it wasn’t crushed, it’s in one piece, and with a substance here and there, scientists managed to “revive” it. For what? To grab small objects.

If the experience seems morbid, especially if you’re afraid of eight-legged friends, the name of the area justifies: necrobotic. This is a study from Rice University, in the USA, which started from an observation by a professor and a student who noticed that spiders’ legs curl up when they die. That’s because the animals extend their legs by hydraulic pressure, using a liquid pumped through the body. Hence they had the idea of ​​carefully injecting air with a syringe into the animal and here is a kind of mechanical claw for small items.