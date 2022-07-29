Redmi K50S Pro with 200MP camera has specifications revealed – All in Technology

Following in Motorola’s footsteps, Xiaomi also intends to launch its first smartphone with a 200MP camera, the Redmi K50S Pro. And now, its key specs have just been revealed by well-known online leaker Yogesh Brar.

According to what has been revealed, the Xiaomi Redmi K50S Pro is the new 200MP sensor from Samsung, which promises photos with a great level of detail. In addition, the camera department will also have an 8MP ultrawide lens, 2MP macro sensor and a 20MP front camera.

The Redmi K50S Pro will be Xiaomi’s first smartphone with Samsung’s new 200MP camera.

Unsurprisingly, the device will pack the advanced Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip. For those who don’t know, this processor is present in most of the current flagships on the market. In addition, the hardware will still include options with 8GB/12GB of RAM and versions with 128GB/256GB of native space.

In terms of construction, the Redmi K50S Pro will sport a 6.67-inch OLED display with HDR10+ support and a 120 Hz refresh rate. There will also be a massive 5,000mAh battery with 120W super fast charging, stereo audio and Android 12 under the MIUI 13 interface.

Xiaomi has yet to reveal the official release date of the Redmi K50S Pro. So stay tuned for more information.