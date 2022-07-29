Reinaldo reduces ICMS and a liter of alcohol is R$ 0.24 cheaper in MS

The measure aims to promote the consumption of “cleaner” fuel in the state and will be valid for 20 years.

Presentation that announced the reduction was held at Sefaz. (Photo: Liana Feitosa)

Giving up R$ 35 million a year in ICMS collection, the Government of Mato Grosso do Sul announced a new reduction in the tax rate on ethanol, which will go from 17% to 11.3%, retroactive to July 15 . The measure aims to promote the consumption of “cleaner” fuel in the state and will be valid for 20 years, provided that no other decree modifies this resolution until 2042.

The Secretary of Finance of MS, Luiz Renato Adler Ralho, explains that the reduction will be published in a decree signed by Governor Reinaldo Azambuja in tomorrow’s edition of the Official Gazette. “Can this measure be overturned before these 20 years? He can. But only if there is another decree that modifies it”, he evaluates.

In June of this year, after PEC 194, which limits the collection of ICMS on fuel, electricity, communications and public transport, Mato Grosso do Sul had already reduced the rate from 20% to 17%. At the time, the government had already lost BRL 36 million a year in collections and now, it gives up another BRL 35 million, totaling BRL 73 million.

“Of course, the reduction impacts the state’s revenue, so the governor himself guided some projects that will no longer be executed or started, because there will be no resources. However, social, health, education and security projects will not be impacted”, said Adler, also saying that the drop should ensure less R$ 0.24 in the value of ethanol.

Happy with the measure, the president of Sinpetro (Union of Retail Trade of Fuels, Lubricants and Convenience Stores of Mato Grosso do Sul), Edson Lazarotto, comments that the action is very positive and that it will help even the cities of MS that are near São Paulo, the state where ethanol is cheaper.

“Here in the state, ethanol costs R$ 4.19 to the consumer, on average. In São Paulo, R$ 3.60. With this reduction, as much as the value does not reach what is practiced in São Paulo, it already means an approximation and increase in consumption within MS”, he says.

For Biosul (Association of Bioenergy Producers of Mato Grosso do Sul), executive director Érico Paredes commented that the sector welcomes the reduction in the rate and hopes that the measure will also reduce the price charged at the plants. “With this, the State also shows that it continues to encourage the consumption of biofuel and that it is really focused on reducing its carbon emissions”.

