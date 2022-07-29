Renata Vasconcellos has a hard time ‘live’ during Jornal Nacional; the reason would be a technical failure generated behind the scenes of programming

This Thursday (28), Renata Vasconcellos and William Bonner went through a ‘tight skirt’ of those. That’s because, a technical glitch took them by surprise during the transmission of National Journal. It all happened when the journalist got up from the bench to talk to the reporter malu mazza on the daily data of Covid-19 in Brazil, but the audio failed while connecting to the reporter.

“I can’t hear you. We have a technical problem, we can’t hear you. We’ll try to fix it, so you’ll be back in a little while”, improvised the presenter. In the face of the unexpected, Renata and Bonner messed up, and visibly destabilized, started talking at the same time. The anchor, however, realizing the situation, soon passed the floor to his colleague on the bench.

“Next, Sao Paulo…”took a breath Renata Vasconcellosbut already unfocused, got lost when announcing the highlights of the next block when calling the commercials, and ended up losing her words during the call. “…one of the driest months of July in history”concluded the journalist, forming a meaningless sentence.

Two blocks later, the newspaper made a second attempt to connect with Malu Mazzawhich is in Globo Studios Sao Paulowhile the newscast presenters stay in the Rio de Janeiro studiosand the newspaper updates viewers daily on the survey on the pandemic carried out by the Consortium of Press Vehicles, of which UOL is a part. “Now I have managed to re-establish contact with Malu Mazza there in São Paulo and she will bring the numbers of the pandemic updated by the Consortium of Press Vehicles”concluded Renata.