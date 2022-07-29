“Response from an important person from São Paulo”; André Hernan exposes the possibility of Diego Alves playing for Tricolor

São Paulo announced earlier this week the signing of midfielder Giuliano Galoppo. To sign the player, Julio Casares, who had the support of an investor, paid about R$22 million to Banfield. The athlete is the 2nd reinforcement for Rogério Ceni in this transfer window. But it is wrong that Tricolor will stop there in the ball market.

Even with financial difficulties, the Paulistas want one more defender, one more striker who works on the sides of the field and also a goalkeeper. That’s because this Thursday morning (28), Jandrei has been diagnosed with a vertebrae injury and will be out for a few more games. To make matters worse, the immediate substitute Thiago Couto is not taking advantage of the opportunities given by the coaching staff so far.

This reason makes hiring an archer a priority at the club at this time. Several names have been speculated since the day that Julio Casares was unable to bring John do Santos. The rival of Baixada Santista has refused in recent days a proposal of R$ 4 million for 70% of the athlete’s economic rights. Now, names like Rafael Cabral, from Cruzeiro and Diego Alves, from Flamengo would be in the president’s sights for the season’s sequel.

However, one of these names was completely discarded by the high dome of São Paulo. that’s what i said André Hernan recently on your social networks. According to the journalist, there are no conversations between Tricolor leaders and representatives of the Flamengo archer: “Response from an important person from São Paulo about a possible interest and conversation of the Club in Diego Alves: “No, hugs””said the communicator.

São Paulo has until December 15 to try to hire a goalkeeper. The trend is that without many names in the market in the elite of the Brasileirão and also in the international market, Casares seeks an immediate solution in Serie B.