Revenue Paid Today 3rd Batch

The IRS pays this Friday (29) the third batch of 2022 Income Tax refunds. See below how to know if you were included in this batch.

According to the government agency, the payment of the third batch of the Income Tax refund will be made to 5,242,668 taxpayers, in the total amount of R$ 6.3 billion.

Of this total, BRL 285,789,146.12 refer to taxpayers who have legal priority, with 9,461 elderly taxpayers over 80 years of age, 62,969 taxpayers between 60 and 79 years of age, 6,361 taxpayers with some physical or mental disability or serious illness and 29,540 taxpayers whose main source of income is teaching.

The lot will also be paid to non-priority taxpayers who issued the income tax return until May 2 of this year.

The amount of the income tax refund will be adjusted by 2.02% by the Selic, the basic interest rate. The money will be credited to the account informed by the taxpayer at the time of the declaration.

Consult the 3rd batch of the Income Tax Refund: How do I know if I will receive it?

To find out if your payment will be released in this batch, you must access the Revenue website and inform the CPF number (without number separators, dots or dashes) and the date of birth (by typing only the numbers, without the slashes).

The date of birth must be entered with two digits for the day, two for the month and four for the year.

Where will the income tax refund money be deposited?

Payment of the refund is made directly to the bank account informed in the income tax return.

What to do if the 2022 Income Tax refund money doesn’t make it into the account?

If, for some reason, the credit is not carried out (for example, the informed account has been deactivated), the amounts will be available for redemption for up to one year at Banco do Brasil.

In this case, it is possible to reschedule the credit of the amounts through the BB portal or through the telephones of the bank’s relationship center, through the numbers 4004-0001 for capitals, 0800-729-0001 for other locations or 0800-729-0088, a special telephone exclusively for hearing impaired people.

Income Tax refund payment schedule

Payments vary according to the date of delivery of the income tax return. Whoever delivered first, receives first.

The first batch was paid on May 31, intended for taxpayers who have preference in payment, such as the elderly, people with disabilities and teachers, as well as taxpayers who sent the declaration at the beginning of the submission deadline, in March.

The second was paid on June 30th to taxpayers who submitted their income tax returns until March 18th of this year.

See the dates:

1st batch: May 31 (already paid)

2nd batch: June 30 (already paid)

3rd batch: July 29 (paid today)

4th batch: August 31

5th batch: September 30

A common question of who is entitled to a refund is knowing exactly when it will be paid. Unfortunately, the IRS does not release this information in advance. You need to check in the inquiry for each batch that your refund has been included.