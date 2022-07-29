Revenue pays today refunds of the 3rd batch of Income Tax

This Friday (29) the Federal Revenue will pay the refunds of the third batch of the Personal Income Tax (IRPF) 2022. The batch will also include refunds from previous years.

In all, 5,242,668 taxpayers will receive R$ 6.3 billion. Of this total, there are 5,134,337 non-priority taxpayers who submitted returns from previous years until May 3 of this year.

The rest have legal priority, with 9,461 elderly people over 80 years old; 62,969 between 60 and 79 years old; 6,361 taxpayers with a physical or mental disability or serious illness and 29,540 whose main source of income is teaching.

The refund will be paid directly to the bank account informed in the Income Tax Declaration, either directly or by indicating a Pix key. If the taxpayer has submitted the declaration by May 3 and does not receive the refund, he must verify that he has entered the fine mesh.

Initially scheduled to end on April 29, the deadline for submitting the Individual Income Tax Declaration was postponed to May 31 to reduce the effects of the covid-19 pandemic that could harm the submission, such as delay in obtaining proof. Despite the postponement, the original refund schedule was maintained, with five lots to be paid between May and September, always on the last business day of each month.

how to consult

The consultation can be made on the Federal Revenue website. The taxpayer simply clicks on the My Income Tax field and then Consults Refund. The consultation can also be made in the Meu Imposto de Renda app, available for smartphones on Android and iOS systems.

Those who are not on the list or who fell into the fine mesh can consult the statement extract to check any pending issues. In this case, the taxpayer must enter the page of the Virtual Revenue Service Center (e-CAC) and check for data inconsistencies. In this case, the taxpayer can assess the inconsistencies and make the self-regulation, by submitting a rectifying statement.

The refund is available at the bank for one year. If the amount is not credited, the taxpayer may personally contact any branch of Banco do Brasil or call the Revenue Service Center by calling 4004-0001 (capitals), 0800-729-0001 (other locations) and 0800- 729-0088 (special telephone exclusively for the hearing impaired) to schedule credit in a checking or savings account, in your name, at any bank.