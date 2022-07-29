Ring road escape area will be in operation as early as Sunday, says PBH – Gerais

Exhaust area of ​​the Ring Road should start operating on Sunday (31/7) (photo: Leandro Couri/EM/DA Press)

Previously scheduled for June, the work on the Anel Rodoviário escape area, in Belo Horizonte, should finally be delivered. The forecast, according to the city hall of the capital of Minas Gerais, State of Mines on the morning of this Friday (29/7), is that the site is already in operation on Sunday (31/7), the last day of July.

In a note, the municipal administration stated that the works by the Capital Development Superintendence (Sudecap) will be completed and classified an “effort” for the construction of the area.

The delay was also justified by the “very restricted working hours imposed by the Federal Highway Police and VIA-040”, in addition to the rains that occurred in a period when dry weather was normally expected. “In addition, on holidays, eve of public holidays and on days when accidents occurred, even minor ones, the track could not be closed and, consequently, the work was paralyzed”, says the statement.

The intervention, which expands the lane and has a “concrete pool”, was carried out at km 541, towards Vitória, between the BR-040 and the Betânia interchange, close to the access to the Buritis neighborhood, and designed to avoid accidents in a place known for high occurrences.

By forming a ramp in the most dangerous parts of the highway, the area allows a fast deceleration of the vehicle in breakdown, allowing those of large size to be able to stop in an emergency situation, such as the loss of brakes. The concrete structure is 100 meters long and has several layers of crushed stone and ceramic supports.

In addition, the works also involve improvements in drainage and consist of the construction of an underground crossing on the Ring Road, with the creation of a structure for descending the water in steps.

The intention is to improve the proper direction of rainwater. According to PBH, the investment was quoted at R$ 3.5 million.