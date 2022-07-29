Roberto Carlos refuses to give flower to the faith that tried to pull his hand at a show in SP – Famosos



Reproduction/Instagram/Caio Girardi

Douglas Lima – Special for Uai





07/28/2022 11:41

Roberto Carlos became publicly angry again during a show last Wednesday night (07/27), in So Paulo. A few minutes before the tour ends Sutesthe singer-songwriter refused to hand a rose to a faith that pulled his hand.

According to information from the newspaper Folha de S. Paulo, during the presentation, the 81-year-old artist made a retraction and asked people not to be afraid to go to his show, after going viral on social networks, excerpts from videos in which he appears a little annoyed handing out roses, and even telling a fan to shut up two weeks ago, in Rio de Janeiro.

The veteran, who had already said he would deliver roses only when he sang Jesus Christgot annoyed with a group made up of women, who stood in front of the stage when he started to sing How big is my love for you. “You are ahead. The hour is not Jesus Christ, but this time it passes” he snapped.

Afterwards, he scolded them again and asked them to be “quiet” during the song, as the ladies began to sing at the top of their lungs along with the King. When the famous distribution of roses finally began, a common (and expected) moment at all concerts, one of these fans tried to pull one of Roberto’s hands, who refused to give the female rose and decreed: “I won’t!”.