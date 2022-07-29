Rodrigo Mussi criticizes Emanuelle Araújo after she detonates paparazzo

Rodrigo Mussi criticized the stance of Emanuelle Araújo, after the actress and singer detonated a paparazzo that took pictures of her on Wednesday night (27/7).

The former BBB 22 contestant said that Emanuelle should thank the paparazzi for their work. “You have to thank them for their work. We are still looking for place in the sun,” she opined.

Understand

Emanuelle Araújo took to social media after being photographed by a paparazzo while going to the beauty salon and walking through the streets on Wednesday night (27/7), in Rio de Janeiro. She criticized the professional responsible for the act and also invalidated the category.

“I’m kind of old school, especially in this internet business. Are there still paparazzi? Guys, this isn’t cheesy, is it? For God’s sake!” she snapped.

Still in the stories, Emanuelle shared a photo of the paparazzo in question and wrote in an ironic tone: “My lord, go look for a better profession”.

