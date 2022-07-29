Rodrigo Mussi lets go of the verb and criticizes Emanuelle Araújo after the actress revolts against the paparazzo: “You have to thank”

The singer made an outburst on social media after being clicked by a photographer while walking on the streets of Rio

Former BBB Rodrigo Mussi spoke about the episode involving the actress and singer Emanuelle Araújo, who detonated a paparazzo after being clicked by the professional’s lens. He used his social networks to express his opinion about what happened, criticizing the artist’s stance and even defended the photographer’s work.

Is that Emanuelle was photographed by a paparazzo while going to the beauty salon and walking through the streets. On the night of this Wednesday (27), she used her social networks to vent about what happened and harshly criticized the professional who clicked on her and the category as a whole. She used her Instagram Stories and vented to her followers.

“Let me ask you guys a question. I’m kind of “old school”, especially in this internet business. Are there still paparazzi? Guys, this isn’t cheesy, is it? For the love of God!”, she said when she realized she was being photographed. Also in the stories, Emanuelle even shared a photo of the paparazzo and wrote: “My Lord, go look for a better profession”.

Rodigo Mussi spoke about the case and said that the artist should thank the paparazzi for their work: “You have to thank them for their work. We are still looking for a place in the sun”, he opined about the event and the singer’s attitude. The former BBB, before entering the most watched house in Brazil, worked as a commercial manager.