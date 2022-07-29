Sainz overtakes Verstappen to open Hungarian GP as FP1 leader – Formula 1 News

SEBASTIAN VETTEL RETIRES IN 2022: FORMULA 1 LOSES ONE OF THE GREATEST | WGP

Formula 1 started riding at the Hungaroring for the last weekend before the summer break. On the morning of this Friday (29), the cars took to the closed track of the Eastern European country to start work on the Hungarian GP. With the track well above 50°C, on fire, Carlos Sainz got the better of Max Verstappen and Red Bull.

The reality is that FP1 at the Hungaroring was a cat and mouse duel between Ferrari and Red Bull. There were numerous exchanges in the lead between Sainz, Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc. The three spent practically the same amount of time in the lead throughout the hour, but it was the Spaniard who got the better of it in the end, recording a time of 1:18.750. The indications, however, are that the two are paired.

Verstappen came in second, but only 0s130 behind. Leclerc couldn’t get below the 1min19s mark, but even so, he was less than 0s3 slower than his teammate.

The fourth place went to Lando Norris, 0s5 slower in a McLaren that shows that it understands itself with the characteristics of the Magyar track. George Russell was fifth, but 0s3 worse than Norris. The allergic Sergio Pérez was only sixth and only shone when the TV broadcast showed that the Mexican went to the Red Bull radio to sneeze three times and say that something on the track caused the allergy.

Lewis Hamilton was glued to Russell and Pérez, but in ninth, while Daniel Ricciardo couldn’t keep in the same second of the leader Sainz, but still left for the great rival of McLaren of the season. This is Alpine, which featured Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso in ninth and tenth.

O BIG PRIZE accompanies LIVE and IN REAL TIME all the activities of the Formula 1 Hungarian GP weekend.

Carlos Sainz got the better of the first trip to the track (Photo: Ferrari)

Paddockast #158: What can Ferrari learn from past mistakes and successes?

Check out how TL1 went:

The Hungarian afternoon heat was overwhelming, as scheduled for the first free practice, 14:00 local time. [9h de Brasília] approached. With 32°C ambient temperature and 55°C on the track, the cars were given the green flag to take to the Hungaroring track after one year.

On the weekend that ends the part of the season played before the summer break and 24 hours after announcing that he is leaving Formula 1 at the end of the season, Sebastian Vettel was the first to leave the track. In fact, the two Aston Martins gave the air of grace right from the start. And it was a scramble to ride, because 17 riders painted on the track with less than four minutes of clock time left.

Between the top two teams of the season, the first round of fast laps arrived quickly and saw Max Verstappen riding in 1:21.235 and taking the lead, while Carlos Sainz was close behind. But Sainz would give the change soon, walking already in the space of 1min20s6. Times would still drop a lot, though. If Sergio Pérez was slow to arrive, Charles Leclerc stuck in 1min20s225 to shoot even further down with the soft tires.

Free training had a novelty. In fact, an old acquaintance who was also on the track in FP1 in France a week ago: Robert Kubica, Alfa Romeo’s reserve, who again painted Valtteri Bottas’ car to start work.

Meanwhile, the TV broadcast turned on Pérez’s radio to show three sneezes from the Mexican. Yes, three sneezes. Pérez sneezed hard three times in a row and said he had some kind of allergy.

McLaren was doing well in the session, apparently stronger at the beginning of Hungary than in France. Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo were ahead of Alpine and were even in the top six. Mercedes also started at a reasonable pace, despite suspicions that they have a good car for this type of track. With George Russell a little better than Lewis Hamilton, the two appeared close to rivals Ferrari and Red Bull.

Sergio Pérez has a sneezing attack during F1 free practice in Hungary (Video: F1)

If Leclerc, Verstappen, Sainz and Pérez even put 1s on fifth place – Russell – at one point, the reason was solely that no one else had used soft tyres. After especially Mercedes put the red band rubber, the situation became much closer. It is important to note that, as happened in France, Pirelli selected the intermediate range of tires – C2, C3 and C4 – for the weekend in Hungary.

The training lead kept changing hands. Verstappen even recovered, but with almost half the session, Leclerc walked in 1min19s4 to get back to the top. The position was far from secure, however. Russell even jumped to second, opening them both up, but was quickly pushed down.

For the second half of practice, AlphaTauri put on the soft tires and opened the sequence of intermediate teams who would do the same. Haas did the same and saw Mick Schumacher slip off the track at Turn 12 at the Hungaroring – moments later Hamilton would do the same in Mercedes. The track region was dirty and facilitated the slide. Russell almost escaped later, only at turn one. He had to lock up the tires.

It was Sainz who came to take the lead with 20 minutes to go and take the lead with 1min19s262. But Verstappen would respond, as he had been, by setting 1:18.880. Finally, McLaren also used soft tires. It was enough for Norris to drop between the top finishers.

It turns out that Sainz really wanted to lead FP1. The Spaniard, who rode very hard in France and was hampered by two penalties entirely caused by Ferrari, scored 1min18s750 and regained the lead. Verstappen was second, while Leclerc was third. Pérez followed behind Norris and Russell.

Another thing that popped up on Friday was Aston Martin’s new front wings, trying to take a performance leap that hasn’t yet appeared on an extremely disappointing 2022. Vettel and Stroll were 11th and 12th in the final ten minutes when several teams opted to run hard tires on the track.

And that was it. From the moment the hard tires made their first appearance, the fast laps were gone. Would they be the same person? Just kidding, just a mood to end the first activity of the day. Sainz was even the fastest.

F1 2022, Hungarian GP, ​​Hungaroring, FP1:

1 C SAINZ Ferrari 1:18,750 26 two M VERSTAPPEN red bull 1:18,880 +0.130 24 3 C LECLERC Ferrari 1:19,039 +0.289 26 4 L NORRIS McLaren Mercedes 1:19,299 +0.549 21 5 G RUSSELL mercedes 1:19,606 +0.856 28 6 S PEREZ red bull 1:19,622 +0.872 24 7 L HAMILTON mercedes 1:19,710 +0,960 25 8 DRINCIARD McLaren Mercedes 1:19,841 +1,091 28 9 AND OCON alpine 1:20,348 +1,598 30 10 F ALONSO alpine 1:20,377 +1,627 27 11 S VETTEL Aston Martin Mercedes 1:20,383 +1,633 26 12 L STROL Aston Martin Mercedes 1:20,414 +1,664 25 13 P GASLY AlphaTauri Honda 1:20,456 +1,706 28 14 Y TSUNODA AlphaTauri Honda 1:20,695 +1,945 27 15 G ZHOU Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1:20,810 +2,060 23 16 ALBON Williams Mercedes 1:20,834 +2,084 28 17 K MAGNUSEN Haas Ferrari 1:20,921 +2,171 24 17 M SCHUMACHER Haas Ferrari 1:21,027 +2,277 25 19 R KUBICA Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1:21,179 +2,429 20 20 N LATIFI Williams Mercedes 1:21,413 +2,663 27

