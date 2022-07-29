Santander: Jabutis in the result draw attention

Santander was the talk of the day at Faria Lima – until Petrobras announced its monster dividend in the afternoon.

The bank opened the financial sector’s earnings season with a profit ‘helped’ by extraordinary items: lower tax rates and the reversal of judicial provisions.

The bank’s profit in the second quarter was R$ 4.08 billion, practically stable compared to the first quarter (+2%), and the return on equity (ROAE) was 20.8%.

However, a closer look at the numbers has put these lines in check.

Allowance expenses grew 24.6% and there was a substantial deterioration in the net financial margin, which shrank 24.6% in relation to the first quarter – which does not seem to match the level of profitability reported.

The explanation for the initially positive result lies in the lower tax burden, of around 16%, compared to a historical burden of close to 34%; and also in the reversal of judicial provisions. Santander gave little disclosure on this reversal of provisions, reflected in the operating expenses line, which fell by 78% to R$1.5 billion in the quarter.

In JP Morgan’s accounts, excluding these ‘non-recurring’ items, Santander’s ROE for the quarter would have been between 10-11%.

The 14.9% increase in the renegotiated portfolio in the quarter, which reached R$32 billion, also caught the attention of analysts. The increase in renegotiation would explain, according to analysts, why Santander Brasil’s NPL was ‘on the side’.

The 90-day NPL was at 2.9%; and the 15-90 days NPL was 4.2%, both stable.

However, the market’s attention was drawn to the fact that Santander’s balance sheet in Spain showed a more expressive growth in the NPL of the Brazilian operation, which went from 5.68% in the first quarter to 6.34% in the second.

Santander Spain reports results using the IFRS standard (which works with expected losses), while the bank in Brazil reports it using BR GAAP (which only records losses already realized).

“By the Brazilian standard, when the bank renegotiates, the credit is no longer late and is up to date again. So it is not mandatory to provision. But under IFRS, the bank is obliged to provision for the expected loss, even if it is not in arrears,” said one manager. “What you priced in risk to carry out that operation, you must provision in advance on the balance sheet.”

At BTG, analyst Eduardo Rosman’s team believes that the stability in the 15-90 days NPL suggests that there may be pressure on this indicator in the coming quarters, “given that it generally rises in the first quarter and falls in the second, due to seasonality.”

Santander’s unit ended the day up 2.5% – in line with the general rally in the markets.

Ana Paula Ragazzi