Santander (SANB11): delinquency stabilizes, but drop in financial margins and higher provisioning concern

At units Santander (SANB11) opened trading this Thursday (28) with a drop of more than 2%, but soon recovered and ended the session up 2.51%, at R$ 28.54. The volatility of the securities occurred after the release of the bank’s results in the second quarter, released today, before the opening of the market.

In the period, Santander recorded an annual drop of 2.1% in managerial profit (recurring), to R$ 4.08 billion. The number came in above the consensus projected average. Refinitivof R$ 3.88 billion, but it was below what some houses predicted.

Bradesco BBI, for example, expected a figure of R$ 4.250 billion in the final line of the balance sheet. Results such as return on investment (ROE, which came in at 20.8%) and net financial margin (NII, of R$7.029 billion) frustrated the house’s projections.

“Weaker NII reflected significant losses in market operations due to negative interest rate sensitivity despite good customer margins, while provision spending was well above our expectations,” the analysts wrote.

Santander: net interest income

Santander’s financial margin in market operations was negative by R$1.513 billion in the second quarter. “I wouldn’t expect a positive number for 2022,” Angel Santodomingo, chief financial and investor relations officer at Santander Brasil, said in a conference call with analysts.

However, according to the executive, the negative margin of market operations should continue to be offset by the positive performance of the margin with clients. In the second quarter, these revenues grew 3.1% compared to the first three months of the year, reaching R$ 14.288 billion.

provisions

Santander’s expenses with provisions for non-performing loans (PDD) grew 72.8% compared to the same period last year, to R$5.745 billion. But bank executives called attention to the stabilization of default. The indices from 15 to 90 days (4.2%) and over 90 days (2.9%), consolidating Individuals and Companies, remained stable in relation to the first quarter.

“It’s a situation that hasn’t happened since the second quarter of 2020,” Santodomingo said. According to him, the improvement in the indicator reflects the cautious expansion strategy of the credit portfolio, which grew 2.9% in comparison with the immediately previous quarter, to R$ 468.538 billion.

Santodomingo also said that the growth in the bank’s coverage ratio, from 215% in the first quarter to 224% in the second, is an example of a “solid balance”, the result of provisioning efforts.

Balance sheet with impact of court decisions

Compared to the first quarter of 2022, Santander’s recurring income grew by 2%. “But the slight expansion between one quarter and the other was mainly caused by the impact of court decisions, the reversal of civil and labor provisions and lower taxes in the period”, pointed out the BBI.

Although the house recognizes that the bank’s net interest income came in positive, analysts point out that the increase in provisioning expenses at a time of stability in default could be a distortion caused by a high volume of renegotiations. Bradesco BBI has a neutral rating for SANB11 and a target price of R$37.

Mixed evaluations of results

Analysts Renan Manda and Matheus Guimarães, from XP, assess that Santander showed healthy results, but with some deterioration in overall quality. “While we may see a positive reaction to the stock, we expect continued pressure on its net interest income and higher provisions to prevent better results in the short term.” XP has a sell recommendation for SANB11 and a target price of BRL 30.14.

Itaú BBA assesses that the bank’s result in the second quarter was negative, even though the recurring profit was above the figure projected by the house, of R$ 3.6 billion. For analysts, however, the strongest result was purely “non-operational”. The house also draws attention to the high volume of renegotiations, in the region of R$ 4 billion.

ROE, although stable in relation to the first quarter, should not be seen as a vector of value by the market, according to analysts. On the other hand, BBA draws attention to the 1.9% drop in the bank’s operating expenses.

“The lower opex will not necessarily be seen in other banks, showing that Santander can be competitive in times of weaker revenues”, says the analysis team. BBA is rated market perform for SANB11 and target price of BRL 39.05.

Credit Suisse believes the result could be negative for the stock and also said the bank’s earnings quality is poor. The reduction in operating costs was offset by a lower net interest income and provisioning costs.

“Following the results of Santander, we reiterate Itaú (ITUB4) and Banco do Brasil (BBAS3) as our top picks“, say analysts. Credit’s valuation for SANB11 is neutral, with a target price of BRL 35.

Morgan Stanley, in turn, highlighted the positive side of the balance sheet: the stability of default rates. The rating of the house for SANB11 is overweight.

