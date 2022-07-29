São Paulo agrees to sell Rigoni to Austin FC for R$21 million

Emiliano Rigoni has a new destination, São Paulo made official the athlete’s departure to Austin FC, a US club, for US$ 4 million, something around R$ 21 million. The player has been with the team since 2021 – when he was hired for R$ 22.5 million – and had an overwhelming start, with great games, especially during the command of Hernán Crespo.

Last season, Rigoni played 38 games, scored 11 goals and provided six assists. However, since the arrival of Rogério Ceni, his performance has not been the same.

This year, with 32 matches, the player scored on only two occasions and passed three decisive balls. The last time the Argentine had scored a goal for São Paulo was in March, in Paulistão, in Mirassol.

“I take with me the best memories of São Paulo, because I created a very strong bond sentimentally. I identified a lot with the club, with its history and with the greatness it has. It will always be in my heart”, said Rigoni in an interview with the official website. of the club.

“I leave a greeting to all the fans, who always supported me and treated me with a lot of love. And it was mutual, I also felt very happy being accompanied by you. I wish you the best, many successes”, he added. Before leaving for the United States, the player took the opportunity to go to the Barra Funda CT and say goodbye to his teammates.

São Paulo can earn BRL 128 million from the sale of players this year, a value close to the stipulated goal of BRL 142 million. In addition to Emiliano Rigoni, Gabriel Sara has already left the club and was sold for R$61 million to Norwich-ING. The club also has expectations regarding the sale of Jonas Toró to Panathinaikos-GR, for R$ 7 million.