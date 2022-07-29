São Paulo announces the sale of Rigoni: “I take the best memories” | Sao Paulo

This Friday, São Paulo confirmed the sale of striker Rigoni to Austin FC, from the USA.

The club does not reveal the values ​​of the negotiation, but the ge found out that Tricolor should receive about US$ 4 million (about R$ 20.8 million). Rigoni was not even listed for the duel against América-MG, last Thursday.

– I say goodbye to the whole tricolor world. I wanted to express my feelings in this farewell. It was a very difficult decision, because all the time I spent here at the club was wonderful, especially with such a good group of people and work.

– I take with me the best memories of São Paulo, because I created a very strong bond sentimentally. I felt very identified with the club, with its history and with the greatness that São Paulo has. Will always be in my heart. I leave a greeting to all the fans, who have always supported me and treated me with love. And it was mutual, I also felt very happy being accompanied by you. I wish the best, many successes – said the Argentine to the São Paulo website.

The amount raised from the sale of Rigoni to the American club practically equals the investment made by São Paulo in 2021, when it brought the athlete from Elche, from Spain, at the request of coach Hernán Crespo – for him, around R$ 22 were paid. millions.

Watch Rigoni’s goals for Sao Paulo

Rigoni had a great start in his time at Morumbi, scoring goals and quickly becoming the highlight of the team. An injury in the final stretch of the Brazilian took him away from the team. In the same period, Crespo was fired, and São Paulo hired Rogério Ceni.

With the current coach, Rigoni was no longer able to repeat the performance of before and gradually lost space in the team.

He leaves São Paulo after 70 games and 13 goals scored.

