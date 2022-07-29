São Paulo concentrates search for new goalkeeper in Brazil; Felipe Alves negotiates | Sao Paulo

Faced with the very short deadline to find a replacement for Jandrei, who, with a back injury, remains out in the midst of the Copa do Brasil and Sudamericana decisions, São Paulo directs the search for a new goalkeeper on national soil, with options in Serie A and B.

In this context, goalkeeper Felipe Alves, who is at Juventude, is the main target at the moment. He worked with coach Rogério Ceni at Fortaleza, plays well with his feet and is experienced. In addition, it is a transfer that should not generate large costs for São Paulo and there would be no restrictions on using it in Brasileiro.

The alternatives in Brazil are seen as easier to resolve bureaucratic issues, in order to meet the deadline until Saturday, the last day to register athletes for the South American quarterfinal dispute – São Paulo will face Ceará, at home, in the first leg, next Wednesday.

However, the search for athletes from abroad is not ruled out, although managers understand that the necessary procedures in these cases can hinder a quick registration.

The directors work with five names as a priority and seek a quick solution. The club made a proposal for John, but Santos rejected it. As he has already played in the round of 16 of the Sudamericana, the player could not play for the Tricolor and thus would only be available for the Brasileirão.

There was also a survey of Rafael Cabral, from Cruzeiro. Cartolas from São Paulo heard that the trend is to remain in the Minas Gerais team, which also received contacts from Sampdoria, from Italy.

– Goalkeepers, we are seeing (the possibility of hiring). With Felipe Alves I worked, with Diego Alves I worked, Rafael (Cabral), I like it. There are seven other names that I saw there… John is a very good goalkeeper. Expensive but good goalkeeper. Richard, from Ceará, is very good too – admitted Ceni in an interview after the victory over América-MG, on Thursday.

He, however, avoided creating expectations in the hiring of this new player, as the club does not have the money to invest:

– I can mention several goalkeepers with the capacity to be here, but unfortunately we cannot make a high proposal. If (a goalkeeper) comes, it will be important to help even in the experience with Thiago. If we don’t make it, Thiago will continue playing.

Whoever reaches the goal of São Paulo will not be able to defend the club in the Copa do Brasil, since the registration deadline for the competition ended last Tuesday.

Tricolor still disputes the quarterfinals of the Conmebol competition against Ceará and the second round of the Brasileirão.

