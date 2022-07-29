São Paulo negotiates signing Felipe Alves, Juventude’s goalkeeper | football

São Paulo is negotiating with goalkeeper Felipe Alves and wants to sign the contract by this Saturday, the deadline for registration in the Copa Sudamericana, in which Tricolor will play in the quarterfinals against Ceará, starting next week.

Felipe Alves is on loan from Fortaleza to Juventude until the end of the year, but has not been a starter in the team. He has only three games in the current season and can be used by Tricolor in the Brasileirão and in the continental tournament.

Eduardo Rodrigues explains negotiations between São Paulo and goalkeeper Felipe Alves, from Juventude

The 34-year-old goalkeeper has already worked with Rogério Ceni at Fortaleza itself, a club with which he has a contract until December 2023. Diniz, in the 2016 São Paulo vice-championship campaign.

Felipe Alves also passed through Guaratinguetá, Oeste, Paraná and Athletico-PR until reaching Fortaleza.

1 of 2 Goalkeeper Felipe Alves in Brazil Cup game — Photo: Fernando Alves/EC Juventude Goalkeeper Felipe Alves in the Copa do Brasil game — Photo: Fernando Alves/EC Juventude

São Paulo had been analyzing five names, two of them already known: John, from Santos, and Rafael Cabral, from Cruzeiro. Management has been shrouded in mystery about the options and is trying to avoid leaking information for fear that it will jeopardize negotiations.

The club even discussed with Santos to hire John, João Paulo’s reserve, but the conversations did not advance. Even so, he is still not ruled out. The point that weighs against is that the goalkeeper has already played in the round of 16 of the Sudamericana and could not participate for the Tricolor. With Felipe Alves there is no such impediment.

+ Read more news from São Paulo

See Felipe Alves’ bids for Fortaleza

São Paulo sought information about Rafael Cabral and understood that the value of the termination penalty fits in the club’s safe, which also happened with Sampdoria, from Italy, another team interested in him. The problem, however, is that the goalkeeper has indicated that he would like to remain at Cruzeiro.

Another name considered on social networks in recent hours was that of Marcelo Grohe, former Grêmio and who is currently at Al-Ittihad Jeddah, in Saudi Arabia. According to Bruno Junqueira, representative of Grohe, Tricolor did not make contact.

See Felipe Alves interview in which he talks about his relationship with Rogério Ceni

Currently, São Paulo does not have the holder Jandrei, injured. Without him, Thiago Couto has been playing and saved a penalty (entitled to a hug from Rogério Ceni) in the 1-0 victory over América-MG, in the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil.

“Night of an unlikely hero”, says Caio | The Voice of the Crowd

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

🎧 Listen to the podcast ge São Paulo🎧

+ Watch: all about the Sao Paulo on ge, on Globo and on sportv