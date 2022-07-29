São Paulo sends the signing of goalkeeper Felipe Alves

São Paulo has sent the hiring of goalkeeper Felipe Alves. The player belongs to Fortaleza, but is on loan at Juventude, and is an old acquaintance of Rogério Ceni, who signaled positively about the athlete’s possible arrival at Morumbi. The information was published by ge and confirmed by Sports Gazette.

Felipe Alves is 34 years old and has only played in three games for Juventude, two for the Copa do Brasil and one for the Brasileirão. The goalkeeper would arrive to add to his experience and already knows the work of Rogério Ceni, appearing as an athlete easily adaptable to the scheme and demands of the tricolor commander.

São Paulo expects to conclude the negotiation this Friday, as they have until Saturday to register athletes for the Copa Sudamericana – the team faces Ceará, next Wednesday, at 19:15 (Brasília time), in the Morumbi, for going to the quarterfinals of the competition.

Felipe Alves is one of the last cards of the board, who tried to hire John, from Santos, but had his proposals denied by the rival club. Names like Rafael Cabral, from Cruzeiro, and Diego Alves, from Flamengo, with whom Rogério Ceni also worked, were also aired at Morumbi.

It is worth remembering that Felipe Alves will not be able to play in the Copa do Brasil, since the deadline for registration in the tournament ended last Tuesday.

