Saudi Arabia announces building for 9 million people

Mohammed bin Salman, Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, launched the project of a building that promises to house 9 million residents. On Monday 25, he announced the construction of the novelty in the country.

According to the prince of Saudi Arabia, the realization of the building project will “address the challenges humanity faces today in urban life and shed light on alternative ways of living.” Named The Line, the construction will be 200 meters wide and 170 kilometers long. Thus, it must cover 34 million square kilometers. The work will be erected 500 meters above sea level.

A high-speed train must take passengers from one end to the other in 20 minutes. The idea is part of the project neon, an initiative that aims to create a futuristic city, where it is not necessary to use cars, “free of roads and emissions”. The energy used on site, for example, will be 100% renewable.

“We are committed to a civilizational revolution that puts humans first based on a radical shift in urban planning,” said Mohammed. “The designs unveiled today for the city’s vertically layered communities will challenge traditional flat, horizontal cities and create a model for nature conservation and greater human livability.”