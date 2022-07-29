Savings: how much would the R$ 22 million from Mega-Sena yield per month? – 07/29/2022

After accumulating, Mega-Sena can pay an estimated prize of R$ 22 million this Saturday (30). How much would this money yield per month if it were invested in savings or fixed income bonds?

The report consulted an expert, who made the calculations taking into account current inflation and interest rates.

The prize amount announced by Caixa already includes a 30% discount on the Income Tax rate.

In other words, the winner of the Mega-Sena will receive the net amount of around R$ 22 million.

Savings: income of approximately R$ 113 thousand

Usually the first option when it comes to investment, the savings account is not very well regarded by specialists, because it yields little.

The R$22 million would provide approximately R$113,000 a month in savings, according to calculations by Rosielle Pegado, a financial planner and writer.

The income is exempt from paying Income Tax.

Treasury Selic and CDB: BRL 229 thousand and BRL 227 thousand

Public bonds, from the National Treasury, and bonds from private institutions, such as banks, yield more than savings. The Treasury Selic, which is linked to the basic interest rate, the Selic – today at 13.25%—, offers a yield of 1.104% per month.

Mega-Sena’s millionaire prize would guarantee passive income of BRL 229,000 every month. The CDB (Certificado de Depósito Bancário) with 100% of the CDI (Certificado de Depósito Interbancário) has a slightly lower yield: 1.09% per month.

This investment option yields BRL 227,000 every 30 days.

It is important to remember that both modalities can be redeemed before the expiration date.