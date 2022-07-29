Scientists advance in universal vaccine against all coronaviruses

Researchers at the Francis Crick Institute, a UK biomedical research centre, claim to have found the way to the development of a universal vaccine against the coronavirus and common colds. They believe that the creation of the immunizer could be the key to preventing future pandemics.

The experimental pan-coronavirus vaccine uses genetic material from the Sars-CoV-2 virus, which causes Covid-19, to stimulate the body to produce antibodies to attack a specific part of the virus’s spike protein used to invade cells.

The immunizer is seen as promising because it targets the S2 subunit of the spike protein, where mutations are less common and appears similar across all coronavirus families. Current vaccines, on the other hand, target the S1 section, the scientists explain.

Initial tests were done with mice. After the immunizer was injected, the researchers took blood samples from the animals to measure the levels of antibodies generated.

They found that the formula spurred the creation of a defense capable of fighting the original strain of the coronavirus, found in Wuhan, and the Alpha, Beta and Delta variants. The proteins also inhibited the coronavirus that causes the common cold (HCoV-OC43).

In another step of the research, to test the ability of antibodies to neutralize the virus, the scientists compared the response of vaccinated and unvaccinated mice exposed to one of the coronaviruses four days after the start of the tests. Significantly fewer copies of the virus were found in the body of those immunized.

“While a potential S2 vaccine won’t stop people from getting infected, the idea is to prepare their immune system to respond to a future coronavirus infection,” said study co-author and Crick immunologist Nikhil Faulkner.

Although the news is promising, the researchers acknowledge that there is still a long way to go to complete research on the immunizer against different coronaviruses, including human trials. The study was published this Wednesday (27/7), in the scientific journal Science Translational Medicine,

