Scientists warn of two new symptoms of monkeypox

A new study by UK scientists has identified two new symptoms identified in patients infected with the monkeypox virus, monkeypox, and which were not yet associated with the disease. The research was published this Thursday (28/7), in the scientific journal British Medical Journal (BMJ). The characteristics identified were pain in the anus region and swelling in the penis.

Another finding from the scientific work was that only 25% of those infected reported having had contact with a person infected with the virus. Therefore, researchers do not rule out the possibility of asymptomatic transmission or with few symptoms.

The study was carried out by researchers at the Guy’s and St Thomas’ Foundation of the British National Health System (NHS). We analyzed 197 patients infected with monkeypox between May and July, and the mean age of the volunteers was 38 years.

“New clinical presentations of monkeypox infection were identified, namely pain in the rectal region and penile edema. These characteristics should be included in public health disclosures to aid in early diagnosis and decrease later transmission,” the study authors wrote.

They point out that these symptoms were the most common in patients who needed to be hospitalized. Although no deaths were recorded in the analyzed group, about 10% of the individuals needed to be hospitalized to deal with the severity of the symptoms, the majority being severe penile edema, severe sore throat, inflammation and perforation in the anal region.

3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos (6) Recently, several countries have registered cases of patients diagnosed with monkeypox, a rare disease caused by the simian smallpox virus. According to the WHO, the condition is not considered serious: the mortality rate is 1 case in 100. However, it is the first time that it has become identified on a large scale outside the African continent.Getty Images ****Photo-person-coughing-droplets.jpg The disease was first diagnosed in humans in 1970. According to the profile of currently infected patients, most of them homosexuals or men who have sex with men (MSM), specialists suspect a possible contamination through sexual contact, as well as through contact. with injuries to sick people or droplets released during breathingLucas Ninno/Getty Images ****Picture-sick-person-sitting-on-sofa.jpg According to the U.S. Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), “anyone, regardless of sexual orientation, can spread monkeypox through contact with contaminated bodily fluids or shared items (such as clothing and bedding).”Roos Koole/Getty Images ****Picture-monkey-reclining-on-tree.jpg Initially, monkeypox is transmitted by contact with infected monkeys or rodents, and is most common in African countries. Prior to the current outbreak, only four countries outside the continent had identified cases in history.seng chye teo/ Getty Images ****Picture-child-with-smallpox-3.jpg Symptoms of the condition include fever, headache, body and back pain, swollen lymph nodes, exhaustion and chills. There are also spots that appear on the entire body (mainly face, hands and feet) and evolve, forming crusts, which later fall off.Wong Yu Liang / EyeEm / Getty Images ****Photo-child-with-smallpox The incubation period for the virus ranges from seven to 21 days, but symptoms, which can be very itchy or painful, usually appear after 10 days.Melina Mara/The Washington Post via Getty Images ****Picture-person-taking-injection.jpg Because it is a disease very similar to smallpox, the vaccine against the condition also serves to prevent contamination. In severe cases, treatment includes antivirals and the use of blood plasma from immunized individuals.Natalia Gdovskaia/ Getty Images 0

“Understanding these findings will have major implications for contact tracing, public health departments, and ongoing measures to control and isolate cases of infections,” the authors stated.

Updating health guidelines with new symptoms is important to avoid underreporting and misdiagnosis of the disease. According to scientists, 14% of those infected in the UK do not even qualify as a probable case of monkeypox.

